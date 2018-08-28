Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:44 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:11 17 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s televised fixtures for February 2019 have been confirmed by the Premier League.

With four league fixtures in the month among potential Europa League and Carabao cup fixtures, three of the four league games have had kick-off times confirmed and dates altered.

On the third of the month, Arsenal’s testing trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been announced as a 430pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Later in the month things are more confusing, as nothing can be set in stone until the cup competitions progress.

As it stands, Arsenal will host Southampton at 2,05pm on Sunday, February 24 – however the game is likely to be postponed due to the Gunners’ game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League taking place three days before on February 21. There is also an issue should Arsenal make the Carabao Cup final, which is set to be played on Sunday, February 24.

The same situation arises when Bournemouth travel to the Emirates with the match taking place on Wednesday 27th February with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal’s only Premier League game not selected to be televised in February is Huddersfield away, which will remain as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Europa League: Arsenal fans label BATE Borisov kick-off time ‘ridiculous’ after UEFA give Chelsea priority

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Kane: We’re motivated to get one back over the Gunners

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre, left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Southampton at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal join race for Gary Cahill as bookies slash odds on Chelsea defender joining Unai Emery

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists