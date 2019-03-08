Search

Arsenal U16 2-5 Chelsea U16: PREMIER LEAGUE U16 CUP FINAL PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 20:43 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 15 March 2019

Arsenal U16s took on Chelsea U16s at Meadow Park on Friday. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal U16s took Chelsea U16s in the Premier League u16 cup at Meadow Park on Friday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal U16

Hubert Graczyk: 7

Daniel Oyegoke: 7

Mazeel Ogungbo: 7

Charlie Patino: 7.5

Levi Laing: 7

Zane Monlouis: 6.5

James Sweet: 6.5

Miguel Azeez: 7.5

Bill Vigar: 6

Yunus Musah: 7.5

Kido Taylor-Hart: 6.5

Substitutes:

Omari Hutchinson: 6.5

Khayun Edwards: 7

Alex Kirk: 6.5

Chelsea:

Kelechi Chibueze: 7

Valentino Livramento: 7

Charlie Wiggett; 7

Levi Colwill: 7.5

Sam King Junior: 8

Lewis Bate: 8

Dion Rankine: 8

Xavier Simons: 8

Jamal Musiala: 8

Myles Peart-Harris: 8

Joe Haigh: 8

