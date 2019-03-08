new
Arsenal U16 2-5 Chelsea U16: PREMIER LEAGUE U16 CUP FINAL PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 20:43 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 15 March 2019
Archant
Arsenal U16s took Chelsea U16s in the Premier League u16 cup at Meadow Park on Friday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS
Arsenal U16 took on Chelsea U16 in the Premier League Cup Final at Meadow Park on Friday evening. CREDIT @laythy29
Arsenal U16
Hubert Graczyk: 7
Daniel Oyegoke: 7
Mazeel Ogungbo: 7
Charlie Patino: 7.5
Levi Laing: 7
Zane Monlouis: 6.5
James Sweet: 6.5
Miguel Azeez: 7.5
Bill Vigar: 6
Yunus Musah: 7.5
Kido Taylor-Hart: 6.5
Substitutes:
Omari Hutchinson: 6.5
Khayun Edwards: 7
Alex Kirk: 6.5
Chelsea:
Kelechi Chibueze: 7
Valentino Livramento: 7
Charlie Wiggett; 7
Levi Colwill: 7.5
Sam King Junior: 8
Lewis Bate: 8
Dion Rankine: 8
Xavier Simons: 8
Jamal Musiala: 8
Myles Peart-Harris: 8
Joe Haigh: 8