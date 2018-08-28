Search

Arsenal U18 5-2 Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round: PLAYER RATINGS as 17-year-old prodigy Bukayo Saka shines – again

PUBLISHED: 21:36 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 17 January 2019

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ken Gillard’s Arsenal U18 side hosted bitter North London rivals Spurs U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.

Arsenal U18:

Okonkwo; 7.5 – Vocal

Daley-Campbell: 7.5 – Athletic

Ogungbo: 7.5 – No-nonsense

McGuinness: 7.5 – Solid

Swanson; 7.5 – Hard-working

Smith: 7.5 – Captain

McEneff: 7.5 - Tireless

Cottrell; 8 - Creative

Amaechi: 8 – Dangerous

Balogun: 8 – Lively

Saka: 8.5 – Prodigy

Substitutes;

Olayinka: 7 - Replacement

Joel Lopez: 7 – Energy

Sam Greenwood: 7 - Victorious

