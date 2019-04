new

Arsenal U23s 3-1 Chelsea U23s: Player ratings as two-goal Nketiah shines at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal under 23s beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Who impressed for Freddie Ljungberg’s side?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal

Arthur Okonkwo – 7

Carl Jenkinson – 8

Jordi Osei-Tutu – 7

Ben Sheaf (c) – 7

Danny Ballard – 8

Zech Medley – 7

Xavier Amaechi – 7

Charlie Gilmour – 8

Eddie Nketiah – 9.5

Robbie Burton – 7.5

Bukayo Saka – 7

Substitutes

Cohen Bramall – 6.5

Dominic Thompson – 6

Tyreece John-Jules – 6.5