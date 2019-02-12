New
Spurs U23 0-4 Arsenal U23: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 22:42 15 February 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Arsenal U23s thrashed Spurs U23s 4-0 at the Lamex on Friday evening in Premier League 2. Read on for our popular ‘one-word player ratings’ now.
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah
Deyan Iliev: 6 - Calm
Jordi Osei-Tutu: 7 - Efficient
Danny Ballard: 6 - Steady
Konstantinos Mavropanos: 7 - Imposing
Julio Pleguezuelo: 6 - Decent
Dominic Thompson: 6 - Reasonable
Charlie Gilmour: 7 - Solid
Joe Willock: 8 - Standout
Xavier Amaechi: 7 - Expressive
Eddie Nketiah: 7 - Persistent
Bukayo Saka: 8 - Presence
Subs
Tyreece John-Jules: 6 - Involved
Tom Smith (GK): 6 - Debut
Zelalem: 6 - Cameo