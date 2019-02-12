New

Spurs U23 0-4 Arsenal U23: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal U23s thrashed Spurs U23s 4-0 at the Lamex on Friday evening in Premier League 2. Read on for our popular ‘one-word player ratings’ now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Deyan Iliev: 6 - Calm

Jordi Osei-Tutu: 7 - Efficient

Danny Ballard: 6 - Steady

Konstantinos Mavropanos: 7 - Imposing

Julio Pleguezuelo: 6 - Decent

Dominic Thompson: 6 - Reasonable

Charlie Gilmour: 7 - Solid

Joe Willock: 8 - Standout

Xavier Amaechi: 7 - Expressive

Eddie Nketiah: 7 - Persistent

Bukayo Saka: 8 - Presence

Subs

Tyreece John-Jules: 6 - Involved

Tom Smith (GK): 6 - Debut

Zelalem: 6 - Cameo