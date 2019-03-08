Search

Arsenal U23 2 Everton U23 2: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 21:19 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 23 August 2019

Art de Roche at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal U23s played Everton U23s at Emirates Stadium (pic Art de Roche)

Arsenal U23s drew with defending Premier League 2 champions Everton at Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Tyreece John-Jules and Robbie Burton were on target for Steve Bould's side, but the visitors hit back to earn a point thanks to Anthony Gordon.

Here's how the young Gunners rated:

Karl Hein - 6 - Unlucky

Zak Swanson - 7 - Gutsy

Rob Holding - 7 - Confident

Harry Clarke - 6 - Steady

Tolaji Bola - 7 - Aware

Robbie Burton - 8 - Allrounder

Emile Smith Rowe - 7 - Comfortable

Trae Coyle - 6 - Grew

Tyreece John-Jules - 7 - Silky

Bukayo Saka - 7 - Electric

Flo Balogun - 6 - Quiet

Substitutes

Nathan Tormey - 6 - Exciting

Joseph Olowu - 6 - Calm

Jordan McEneff - 6 - Cameo

