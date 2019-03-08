Arsenal U23 2 Everton U23 2: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 21:19 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 23 August 2019
Arsenal U23s drew with defending Premier League 2 champions Everton at Emirates Stadium on Friday night.
Tyreece John-Jules and Robbie Burton were on target for Steve Bould's side, but the visitors hit back to earn a point thanks to Anthony Gordon.
Here's how the young Gunners rated:
Karl Hein - 6 - Unlucky
Zak Swanson - 7 - Gutsy
Rob Holding - 7 - Confident
Harry Clarke - 6 - Steady
Tolaji Bola - 7 - Aware
Robbie Burton - 8 - Allrounder
Emile Smith Rowe - 7 - Comfortable
Trae Coyle - 6 - Grew
Tyreece John-Jules - 7 - Silky
Bukayo Saka - 7 - Electric
Flo Balogun - 6 - Quiet
Substitutes
Nathan Tormey - 6 - Exciting
Joseph Olowu - 6 - Calm
Jordan McEneff - 6 - Cameo