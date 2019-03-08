Arsenal U23 2 Leicester U23 1: Player ratings
Two second-half goals from Tyreece John-Jules saw Arsenal under-23s claim the Premier League 2 Division One points at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Defenders Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos continued their recovery from injury with run outs for Steve Bould's side, as they maintained their good start to the season.
Here's how we rated the players:
Karl Hein - 7 - Busy
Zak Swanson - 6 - Steady
Dinos Mavropanos - 6 - Acclimatising
Rob Holding - 7 - Dominant
Tolaji Bola - 6 - Quiet
Robbie Burton - 6 - Inconsistent
Jordan McEneff - 6 - Solid
Tyreece John-Jules - 8 - Gamechanger
Nathan Tormey - 7 - Persistent
Flo Balogun - 7 - Hungry
Trae Coyle - 6 - Indifferent
Substitutes
Harry Clarke - 6 - Cameo
Zech Medley - 6 - Patchy