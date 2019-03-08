Arsenal U23 2 Leicester U23 1: Player ratings

Two second-half goals from Tyreece John-Jules saw Arsenal under-23s claim the Premier League 2 Division One points at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Defenders Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos continued their recovery from injury with run outs for Steve Bould's side, as they maintained their good start to the season.

Here's how we rated the players:

Karl Hein - 7 - Busy

Zak Swanson - 6 - Steady

Dinos Mavropanos - 6 - Acclimatising

Rob Holding - 7 - Dominant

Tolaji Bola - 6 - Quiet

Robbie Burton - 6 - Inconsistent

Jordan McEneff - 6 - Solid

Tyreece John-Jules - 8 - Gamechanger

Nathan Tormey - 7 - Persistent

Flo Balogun - 7 - Hungry

Trae Coyle - 6 - Indifferent

Substitutes

Harry Clarke - 6 - Cameo

Zech Medley - 6 - Patchy