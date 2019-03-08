new

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton in their final home game of the season at the Emirates on Sunday, leaving their chase for a top four place all but over. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno – 7.5

Stephan Lichsteiner – 7

Shkodran Mustafi – 6.5

Sokratis – 6

Nacho Monreal – 6.5

Granit Xhaka – 5

You may also want to watch:

Lucas Torreira – 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5

Mesut Ozil – 6.5

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

Alexandre Lacazette – 6.5

Substitutes

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Alex Iwobi – 5

Matteo Guendouzi – 5.5