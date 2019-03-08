new
Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 18:23 05 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton in their final home game of the season at the Emirates on Sunday, leaving their chase for a top four place all but over. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.
Arsenal
Bernd Leno – 7.5
Stephan Lichsteiner – 7
Shkodran Mustafi – 6.5
Sokratis – 6
Nacho Monreal – 6.5
Granit Xhaka – 5
You may also want to watch:
Lucas Torreira – 7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5
Mesut Ozil – 6.5
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6
Alexandre Lacazette – 6.5
Substitutes
Sead Kolasinac – 6
Alex Iwobi – 5
Matteo Guendouzi – 5.5