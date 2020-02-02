Burnley 0-0 Arsenal player ratings - Ozil struggles as Mustafi shines

Burnley's Ashley Westwood (centre) and Dwight McNeil (right) battle for the ball with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal drew 0-0 with Burnley on Sunday as they dropped points once again in the Premier League. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from Turf Moor.

Ratings

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made some important saves and commanded his area well.

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Defended well but offered little going forward as Burnley pinned him back.

David Luiz - 7.5 - Defended well and lead from the back in the face of Burnley's penalty box onslaught. The Brazilian continues to show signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta.

Shkodran Mustafi - 8 - A solid and assured display from the German, something that can't often be said of his Arsenal career so far.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5 - Got forward well in the opening stages of the game and put some tempting crosses into the area, but found himself pinned back as the first half went on. Came off at the break with a knock.

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Did okay in the first half, but performed admirably when asked to fill in at left-back in the second half, doing his defensive work well and getting forward when possible.

Matteo Gunedouzi - 5 - Held onto the ball for too long, stopping any forward momentum that Arsenal tried to build and creating nervy moments deep in his own half. He must learn to play the ball simple far more often.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5 - Worked hard but failed to create any real openings in an off-day for Arsenal's young Brazilian starlet.

Mesut Ozil - 4 - Found good pockets of space and linked play well, but failed to create any real openings before being replaced just after the hour mark after a fairly anonymous display

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5 - Failed to impact the game from out wide on his return from suspension, but Arteta will be pleased to have his captain back.

Alexandre Lacazette - 4 - His waiting for a goal goes on and his linking of play was nowhere near as good as it has been in recent weeks.

Substitutes:

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Okay display after coming on at half-time.

Joe Willock - 6.5 - Introduced in place of Ozil and his ability to carry the ball forward had an impact on the game.

Eddie Nketiah - N/A