Leicester 3-0 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 28 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal’s chances of making the top four were delt a huge blow on Sunday afternoon as they lost 3-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.
Arsenal
Bernd Leno – 7.5
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 3.5
Shkodran Mustafi – 4
Sokratis – 4
Sead Kolasinac – 5
Granit Xhaka – 5.5
Lucas Torreira – 6.5
Alex Iwobi – 4.5
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 4
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5.5
Substitutes
Laurent Koscielny – 4
Matteo Guendouzi – 5.5
Eddie Nketiah – 5.5