Leicester 3-0 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi resists the challenge Leicester City's Marc Albrighton during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s chances of making the top four were delt a huge blow on Sunday afternoon as they lost 3-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno – 7.5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 3.5

Shkodran Mustafi – 4

Sokratis – 4

Sead Kolasinac – 5

Granit Xhaka – 5.5

Lucas Torreira – 6.5

Alex Iwobi – 4.5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 4

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5.5

Substitutes

Laurent Koscielny – 4

Matteo Guendouzi – 5.5

Eddie Nketiah – 5.5