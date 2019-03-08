Exclusive

Arsenal v Manchester United: Happy Mondays and Black Grape legend Shaun Ryder previews crunch clash

Shaun Ryder. CREDIT MARTYN HAWORTH Archant

EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Ryder exclusively previews Arsenal against Manchester United for the Islington Gazette. Read on for what he told Gunners reporter Layth Yousif about the game after he visited the star in Salford earlier this month for a wide-ranging interview to be published soon. Pictures by Martyn Haworth.

Legendary Happy Mondays lead singer Shaun Ryder has been speaking exclusively to the Islington Gazette about the huge heavyweight clash at the Emirates.

The Salford-born Red who made his name with hits such as Step On and Wrote For Luck and Hallelujah discussed the crucial match which could go a long way to deciding the race for fourth spot and the promised land of Champions League football next season.

And while the popular and hugely-respected Ryder will always list music as his No1 passion the singer/songwriter is pleased that United are resurgent under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking with a pint of Guinness in hand in the City of Salford earlier this month Ryder said: “I’ve played a lot of gigs in North London over the years and know a few Arsenal fans who are good lads but I’m a Red from Salford.

“People say to me what’s your passion? Well it’s music. Always has been always will be. But I’ll tell you what, I’m glad Ole has got Manchester United playing like Manchester United again.

“The previous boss, what was his name? [Jose] Mourinho? He wasn’t a fit for United was he? It’s not just me who’s pleased Ole is back in charge – my missus is too.

“I won’t claim to be an expert on United but I always want them to win.

“Arsenal v United will be a decent match, that’s all I know.”

rsenal’s Lucas Torreira begins a three-game ban after losing an appeal against his dismissal versus Tottenham.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette returns after missing Thursday’s Europa League 3-1 defeat against Rennes at the atmospheric Roazhon Park in Brittany through suspension.

Anthony Martial is available after a groin injury for United, who were without 10 players against Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Eric Bailly has recovered from a heavy challenge during their memorable victory in Paris, while Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could be fit.

Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 home league games (W12, D2), winning the last eight but United’s last two visits to the Emirates Stadium have resulted in 3-1 victories.

The eagerly-awaited match will be the 200th league meeting between the sides.

Shaun Ryder’s Happy Mondays are on tour Down Under before a number of UK dates later in the year. Black Grape will also be touring this year.

For more visit the Happy Mondays and Black Grape Facebook pages.

