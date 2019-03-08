Search

Europa League: Arsenal defender Sokratis 'ready' for Napoli

PUBLISHED: 11:25 18 April 2019

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Sokratis issued a defiant message of “we are ready”, ahead of the Europa League quarter-final second-leg at the Stadio San Paolo tonight. Read Dan Mountney and Layth Yousif’s piece to find out what he had to say.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery speaks with his players including Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey during the training session at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA ImagesArsenal manager Unai Emery speaks with his players including Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey during the training session at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

On if Arsenal are ready for the 'earthquake' at the San Paolo, asked by Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif

“We are ready.”

On the second-leg

“Tomorrow we have to play like the game is 0-0. Napoli is one very good team. It will be difficult for us but we have to be focused for 95 minutes and to do our work, our style of the game. The atmosphere will be very good and I already played a lot here. For us, I don't think that will change anything. We have experience, a good team, and we trust ourselves.”

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA ImagesArsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during the press conference at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

On Napoli

I know my team, I know that we are a team who play very good football. Every game we fight for the best. From the beginning we've improved a lot. Now we're in the last steps of the Premier League and Europa League, and we want to win as much as we can. This is one more final and we'll be ready to take this.”

