Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

PUBLISHED: 16:12 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 December 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino claims that there is a chance that Harry Kane won’t feature against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Englishman is a doubt as he didn’t train the day before the Carabao Cup quarter final due to having a cold, with Pochettino insisting he didn’t want to risk him going outside.

There is still a chance that Kane will feature, as Pochettino is yet to make a final decision on whether the striker will start the game or named as a replacement.

It’s good news for Arsenal fans with Kane being the second highest scorer in the fixture, however there has been no confirmation that he won’t be in the team.

Other team news for Spurs is that Paolo Gazzaniga will start in goal, as well as Juan Foyth looking likely to start at centre back due to the injury of Jan Vertonghen.

After his theatrics in December’s earlier North London derby after scoring his side’s opener in their emphatic 4-2 defeat, Eric Dier will not feature after having surgery to remove his appendix.

