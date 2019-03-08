new

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal 3-1 Valencia player ratings

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Valencia 3-1 in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday night thanks to a brace from Alexandre Lacazette and a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike. Who impressed for Unai Emery’s side?

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal

Petr Cech – 7

Sokratis – 8.5

Laurent Koscielny – 8

Shkodran Mustafi – 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7

Sead Kolasinac – 7

Matteo Guendouzi – 6.5

Granit Xhaka – 7

Mesut Ozil – 6.5

Alexandre Lacazette – 9

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira – 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6.5

Nacho Monreal – 7