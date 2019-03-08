Search

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal 3-1 Valencia player ratings

PUBLISHED: 21:57 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 02 May 2019

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images



Arsenal beat Valencia 3-1 in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday night thanks to a brace from Alexandre Lacazette and a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike. Who impressed for Unai Emery’s side?

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal

Petr Cech – 7

Sokratis – 8.5

Laurent Koscielny – 8

Shkodran Mustafi – 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7

Sead Kolasinac – 7

Matteo Guendouzi – 6.5

Granit Xhaka – 7

Mesut Ozil – 6.5

Alexandre Lacazette – 9

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira – 7

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6.5

Nacho Monreal – 7

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down.

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

