EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal 3-1 Valencia player ratings
PUBLISHED: 21:57 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 02 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal beat Valencia 3-1 in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday night thanks to a brace from Alexandre Lacazette and a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike. Who impressed for Unai Emery’s side?
Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal
Petr Cech – 7
Sokratis – 8.5
Laurent Koscielny – 8
Shkodran Mustafi – 7
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7
Sead Kolasinac – 7
Matteo Guendouzi – 6.5
Granit Xhaka – 7
Mesut Ozil – 6.5
Alexandre Lacazette – 9
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9
Substitutes
Lucas Torreira – 7
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6.5
Nacho Monreal – 7