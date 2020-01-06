Search

Arsenal to visit West Ham in FA Women's Cup

PUBLISHED: 18:20 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 06 January 2020

Joshua Bunting

Lisa Evans of Arsenal holds off Laura Vetterlein of West Ham at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women have been handed a trip to West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Women's Cup.

The Gunners will travel to Rush Green Stadium on Sunday January 26, with the sides having clashed on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 season as Joe Montemurro's side took all three points after goals from Jill Roord and Beth Mead sealed a 2-1 victory.

The last time the sides met at Rush Green Stadium, Arsenal won 4-2 thanks to goals from Leah Williamson, Janni Arnth and a Danielle Van De Donk double.

West Ham, however, reached last season;s FA Cup final before going down 3-0 to Manchester City, who saw Georgia Stanway, Kiera Walsh and Lauren Hemp all score.

Arsenal are record holders in the competition, as they have lifted the prestigious trophy 14 times.

It wasn't to be last year as Montemurro's troops were knocked out in the fifth round after a 3-0 defeat away at Chelsea.

The Australian will be hoping to go a few steps further this campaign, as this year's final will again be held at Wembley on Saturday, May 9.

