Watford - Arsenal: Troy 'Cojones' Deeney sees red as Gunners clinch vital victory after poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nets early goal

PUBLISHED: 21:50 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 15 April 2019

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal visited Watford on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report from Vicarage Road.

Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PAWatford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Arsenal beat Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday evening after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early strike put the Gunners ahead after an error by Hornets keeper Ben Foster.

Tryo 'Cojones' Deeney was then handed a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after a deliberate elbow in the face of Lucas Torreira.

More to follow...

Emily Thornberry talks Brexit, crime in Cally, air quality and leading Labour

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Business of the Week: Greyhound on the Green sells ethically-sourced goods from Clerkenwell kiosk

Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

