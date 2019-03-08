new

Watford - Arsenal: Troy 'Cojones' Deeney sees red as Gunners clinch vital victory after poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nets early goal

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal visited Watford on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report from Vicarage Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Arsenal beat Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday evening after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early strike put the Gunners ahead after an error by Hornets keeper Ben Foster.

Tryo 'Cojones' Deeney was then handed a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson after a deliberate elbow in the face of Lucas Torreira.

More to follow...