Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy 'Cojones' Deeney)
PUBLISHED: 21:50 15 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal visited Watford on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from Vicarage Road.
Watford:
Foster: 4 - A horrible mistake for Aubameyang's goal
Janmaat: 5 - Unexceptional
Masina: 5 - Average
Cathcart: 5 - Quiet
Doucoure: 4 - High challenge on Torreira also deserved a red card
Gray: 5 - Ineffective
Hughes: 5 - Disappointing
Femenia: 4.5 -
Kabasele: 4 - Poor
Deeney: 0 (zero) - Lacked cojones
Capoue: 5 - Not as effective as he would have liked
Arsenal:
Leno: Alert but prone to indisciplined moments as witnessed by his push on Andre Gray
Mustafi: 5 - Only ever seems to be a single calamatiy away from, well, calamity
Mavropanos: 6 - So much more to come from this talented defender
Koscielny: 6 - Never lets Arsenal down.
Monreal: 6.5 - Consistent
Torreira: 7 - Booed for being elbowed in the face.
Xhaka; 7.5 - Increasingly influential
Ramsey: 7.5 - A real shame this all-action Gunners servant
Iwobi: 6 - Still a work in progress. Which is worrying
Mkhitaryan: 5 - Ineffective. Missed a couple of good chances early in the second half as well as a wild shot as his radar was off at Vicarage Road
Aubameyang: 7 - Grabbed a real poacher's goal
Substitutes:
Ozil: 7 - Silky
Guendouzi: 7 - His arrival saw a change of shape at the back