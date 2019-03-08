new

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy 'Cojones' Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal visited Watford on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from Vicarage Road.

Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Watford:

Foster: 4 - A horrible mistake for Aubameyang's goal

Janmaat: 5 - Unexceptional

Masina: 5 - Average

Cathcart: 5 - Quiet

Doucoure: 4 - High challenge on Torreira also deserved a red card

Gray: 5 - Ineffective

Hughes: 5 - Disappointing

Femenia: 4.5 -

Kabasele: 4 - Poor

Deeney: 0 (zero) - Lacked cojones

Capoue: 5 - Not as effective as he would have liked

Arsenal:

Leno: Alert but prone to indisciplined moments as witnessed by his push on Andre Gray

Mustafi: 5 - Only ever seems to be a single calamatiy away from, well, calamity

Mavropanos: 6 - So much more to come from this talented defender

Koscielny: 6 - Never lets Arsenal down.

Monreal: 6.5 - Consistent

Torreira: 7 - Booed for being elbowed in the face.

Xhaka; 7.5 - Increasingly influential

Ramsey: 7.5 - A real shame this all-action Gunners servant

Iwobi: 6 - Still a work in progress. Which is worrying

Mkhitaryan: 5 - Ineffective. Missed a couple of good chances early in the second half as well as a wild shot as his radar was off at Vicarage Road

Aubameyang: 7 - Grabbed a real poacher's goal

Substitutes:

Ozil: 7 - Silky

Guendouzi: 7 - His arrival saw a change of shape at the back