Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy 'Cojones' Deeney)

PUBLISHED: 21:50 15 April 2019

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal visited Watford on Monday evening. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from Vicarage Road.

Watford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PAWatford's Troy Deeney (second left) speaks to Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Watford:

Foster: 4 - A horrible mistake for Aubameyang's goal

Janmaat: 5 - Unexceptional

Masina: 5 - Average

Cathcart: 5 - Quiet

Doucoure: 4 - High challenge on Torreira also deserved a red card

Gray: 5 - Ineffective

Hughes: 5 - Disappointing

Femenia: 4.5 -

Kabasele: 4 - Poor

Deeney: 0 (zero) - Lacked cojones

Capoue: 5 - Not as effective as he would have liked

Arsenal:

Leno: Alert but prone to indisciplined moments as witnessed by his push on Andre Gray

Mustafi: 5 - Only ever seems to be a single calamatiy away from, well, calamity

Mavropanos: 6 - So much more to come from this talented defender

Koscielny: 6 - Never lets Arsenal down.

Monreal: 6.5 - Consistent

Torreira: 7 - Booed for being elbowed in the face.

Xhaka; 7.5 - Increasingly influential

Ramsey: 7.5 - A real shame this all-action Gunners servant

Iwobi: 6 - Still a work in progress. Which is worrying

Mkhitaryan: 5 - Ineffective. Missed a couple of good chances early in the second half as well as a wild shot as his radar was off at Vicarage Road

Aubameyang: 7 - Grabbed a real poacher's goal

Substitutes:

Ozil: 7 - Silky

Guendouzi: 7 - His arrival saw a change of shape at the back

Most Read

Emily Thornberry talks Brexit, crime in Cally, air quality and leading Labour

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Business of the Week: Greyhound on the Green sells ethically-sourced goods from Clerkenwell kiosk

Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Emily Thornberry talks Brexit, crime in Cally, air quality and leading Labour

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Business of the Week: Greyhound on the Green sells ethically-sourced goods from Clerkenwell kiosk

Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Watford 0-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS (including Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney)

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Watford - Arsenal: Troy ‘Cojones’ Deeney sees red as Gunners clinch vital victory after poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nets early goal

Watford's Troy Deeney walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA

Arsenal U23s 3-1 Chelsea U23s: Player ratings as two-goal Nketiah shines at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal U23s 3-1 Chelsea U23s: Nketiah bags brilliant double for impressive Gunners

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Ryder to challenge for interim world title in May

John Ryder celebrates beating Andrey Sirotkin in the final eliminator for WBA world super middleweight in October (pic: Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists