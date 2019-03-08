Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Arsenal pair in Women's World Cup squad

PUBLISHED: 15:54 08 May 2019

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women have double delight as defender Leah Williamson and striker Beth Mead have been selected in the 23-strong squad that will travel to France this summer for the Women's World Cup.

Arsenal's Beth Mead holds the ball up as Arsenal's Lisa Evans makes a run during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Arsenal's Beth Mead holds the ball up as Arsenal's Lisa Evans makes a run during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Williamson featured 24 times for the Gunners this season as they claimed the Women's Super League title.

The centre-back joined Arsenal in 2006 as a nine-year-old and had progressed throughout the age groups.

Beth Mead signed for the Gunners from Sunderland in 2017 and has featured 24 times this season, scoring eight goals.

The striker scored last time out for England as they beat Spain 2-1 at Swindon Town's County Ground.

You may also want to watch:

After picking up the SheBelieves cup earlier on this year, the Lionesses are among the favourites to go all the way and lift the prestigious trophy this summer.

England play their first game of the tournament against Scotland in Nice in June 9.

They will also face Argentina and 2011 champions Japan in the group stage.

England squad, goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (captain, Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona) Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

No unlucky number 13 for Hornsey according to skipper Struthers

A Hornsey player hands the ball to a team-mate (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal pair in Women’s World Cup squad

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hughes wants North Middlesex to make the most of this era

The North Middlesex players line up to face the camera

End of an era for O’Neill at Admiral as long-serving club secretary retires from role

Islington Admiral honoured long-serving club secretary Steve O'Neill on May 4 (pic: Islington Admiral FC)

Tivoli Évora: Alentejo luxury that does not cost the earth

The Tivoli Évora hotel is covered in cork. Picture: Emma Bartholomew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists