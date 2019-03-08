Arsenal pair in Women's World Cup squad

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women have double delight as defender Leah Williamson and striker Beth Mead have been selected in the 23-strong squad that will travel to France this summer for the Women's World Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Beth Mead holds the ball up as Arsenal's Lisa Evans makes a run during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Beth Mead holds the ball up as Arsenal's Lisa Evans makes a run during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Williamson featured 24 times for the Gunners this season as they claimed the Women's Super League title.

The centre-back joined Arsenal in 2006 as a nine-year-old and had progressed throughout the age groups.

Beth Mead signed for the Gunners from Sunderland in 2017 and has featured 24 times this season, scoring eight goals.

The striker scored last time out for England as they beat Spain 2-1 at Swindon Town's County Ground.

You may also want to watch:

After picking up the SheBelieves cup earlier on this year, the Lionesses are among the favourites to go all the way and lift the prestigious trophy this summer.

England play their first game of the tournament against Scotland in Nice in June 9.

They will also face Argentina and 2011 champions Japan in the group stage.

England squad, goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (captain, Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona) Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).