Arsenal Women 1-0 Liverpool Women: Gunners pick up vital win despite lacklustre display

PUBLISHED: 15:54 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 24 November 2019

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores the opening goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores the opening goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women were far from their best against Liverpool Women on Sunday, but they still managed to pick up an important 1-0 win the FA Women's Super League at Meadown Park.

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk and Liverpool's Becky Jane battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal's Danielle Van De Donk and Liverpool's Becky Jane battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game with a clinical finish on the edge of the area with 27 minutes played, but the Gunners never really got into fifth gear in a performance that they will be frustrated with.

Liverpool nearly took a shock early lead when a header from captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland was tipped onto the post by a fine save from Manuela Zinsberger.

A mistake at the other end saw the hosts gifted a chance to go in front as the Reds have the ball away in their own box, but they manage to scramble clear from Miedema's shot.

She wasn't to be denied on 27 minutes though as Liverpool allowed her too much time on the edge of the box, and the Dutch striker fired beyond Anke Preuß into the bottom corner.

The Gunners were in control from then on, and compatriot Danielle van de Donk nearly doubled the lead from close range when she hooked Beth Mead's cut back just past the post.

Mead then missed a glorious chance just before half-time as Miedema raced in behind and squared for the England international, but she could only shoot wide as she stretched to reach it.

Despite creating a number of chances in the first-half, Arsenal were far from their brilliant best, and that continued in the second-half.

They did come within inches of a second goal just after the break though, when Leah Williamson strolled into midfield and hit a powerful shot from 30-yards that cannoned off the crossbar.

Mead was next to have ago after she was found by Jill Roord, but Preuß did well to tip her shot round the post.

Neither side created any clear cut chances as the half went on as the Gunners ran out comfortable winners, although they will be disappointed with their performance at Meadow Park.

