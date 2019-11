new

Arsenal Women 1-0 Liverpool Women player ratings: Miedema proves the difference for Gunners

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women beat Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Women's Super League at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon to keep pace at the top of the table. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Manuela Zinsberger - 7

Katie McCabe - 6

Leah Williamson - 7

Jennifer Beattie - 7

Lisa Evans - 6

Kim Little - 6.5

Jordan Nobbs - 6,5

Jill Roord - 7

Beth Mead - 6

Danielle van de Donk - 6

Vivianne Miedema - 8

Susbtitutes

Leonie Maier - 6.5

Lia Walti - 6