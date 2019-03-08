WSL: Arsenal 1 Manchester City 0

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema PA Wire/PA Images

Vivianne Miedema's pinpoint finish proved vital as Arsenal battled to a crucial Barclays FA Women's Super League victory over Manchester City.

Arsenal, who have not dropped a point at Meadow Park since January, fully deserved the three points in a game they dominated for large parts.

Miedema found the net just before half-time, the first goal City had conceded this league season to bring their 100 per cent record to an end.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half-hour but didn't have much to show for it, only Miedema and Jordan Nobbs' speculative efforts from distance that went over their only chances of note.

It took 29 minutes for City to have their first shot, as Georgia Stanway picked out Caroline Weir with a perfectly weighted through-ball, only for the Scot to blaze over.

City did well to contain Arsenal's front four for most of the of first half until Miedema broke on to Kim Little's defence-splitting pass and fired home to give the hosts a well-deserved lead at the break.

Nobbs was brilliant throughout, drifting into pockets of space and dictating the tempo for her side.

On 66 minutes, England star Ellen White returned from injury and came on for her City debut, with her new side desperate for the striker to turn things their way.

But Arsenal withstood City's late aerial bombardment to give the Gunners a win that, even at this early stage, could have a significant impact on the shape of the WSL.

Miedema said: "Today was a big team performance. We love playing at home, the pitch is amazing and it gives us that special feeling. Man City are a really good team and were really happy to get the three points.

"We had to be patient. Our pressing in the first half was really good and we knew that any moment we could win the ball back and there's going to be a chance.

"When Kim [Little] got the ball I knew all I had to do was make a run and I'd probably get it. We deserved the goal. From there it was about controlling the game and we did well.

"I've been struggling a bit this week and I haven't trained so I had to come in with some extra energy. It's always tough after the international break.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game, Man City is a team with a lot of qualities and we had to be patient and we did that."

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger, Evans, Beattie, Williamson, McCabe, Walti, Little, Nobbs (Roord 90), Van de Donk, Mead (Maier 90), Miedema. Unused subs: Veje, Mitchell, Quinn, Peyraud-Magnin.

Attendance: 2424.

