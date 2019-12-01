Search

WSL: Arsenal 11 Bristol City 1

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 December 2019

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's tenth goal against Bristol City

PA Wire/PA Images

Vivianne Miedema scored six goals and assisted four more as Arsenal eviscerated winless Bristol City for the second time in 10 days at Meadow Park.

Arsenal's Lisa Evans celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Bristol CityArsenal's Lisa Evans celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Bristol City

The Dutch star, top scorer in the Barclays FA Women's Super League last season, teed up goals for Lisa Evans and Leah Williamson before scoring three herself in a relentless first-half display.

And Miedema added a further treble after the break, going on to assist Jordan Nobbs and a second for Evans.

Emma Mitchell was the other Arsenal goalscorer, with Yana Daniels claiming a late consolation goal for City in a WSL record score, surpassing Liverpool's 9-0 win over Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2013.

Arsenal took the lead inside seven minutes, with Danielle Van de Donk freeing Miedema down the left and her cross nodded in by Evans.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Bristol CityArsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates scoring her side's second goal against Bristol City

Another sensational delivery from the 23-year-old led to the second three minutes later, with Williamson diving to score.

Miedema put Arsenal 3-0 up inside 15 minutes, working the ball into the box and rifling home before converting again from close range just after the half-hour mark.

And Miedema secured her hat-trick four minutes later, converting the rebound after her own shot was parried weakly.

Miedema picked up where she left off after half-time with a wonderful fourth from out wide snd she turned provider again three minutes later, with Nobbs converting from close range.

A cross from Evans was turned in by Miedema two minutes later for her fifth goal inside 56 minutes and she returned the favour as she found Evans for a cushioned volley to make it 9-0.

In the 65th minute, Miedema scored her sixth, finishing well from a tight angle before substitute Mitchell fired in from inside the box with 10 minutes left.

A tough afternoon for Bristol ended when Daniels tapped home the rebound from her penalty for a late consolation.

Arsenal's Jill Roord (left) in action against Bristol CityArsenal's Jill Roord (left) in action against Bristol City

Miedema said: "I think we played well for the whole 90 minutes and we wanted to score more goals throughout, which I think says a lot about the team.

"We want to win the league again and qualify for the Champions League. The last few games have been really difficult for us, so it was important to raise the goal difference.

"I felt really good. I was probably happier with the assists than with the goals. We've still got three more games and we need to focus and make sure we get six more points in the league and win in the cup.

"We created more space with three-at-the-back. We knew where we could get at Bristol having played them recently. We've got the players to play three or four at the back which really helps."

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) on the ball against Bristol CityArsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) on the ball against Bristol City

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Walti, Williamson (Maier 66), Beattie (Quinn 66), Roord, Schnaderbeck, Van de Donk, Nobbs, Evans, Miedema (Mitchell 70), Mead. Unused subs: Little, Peyraud-Magnin.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Ellis Parkinson. Picture: Met Police

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Grenfell Tower fraudster: Islington man ‘spun web of lies’ taking advantage of tragic fire where 72 died

Alvin Thompson pictured outside Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier this year. Picture: Ryan Hooper/ PA Images

£9million of taxpayers’ money went to ‘offshore tax haven’ through Islington Council’s out-sourced housing deals

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

