Arsenal Women 2-0 Fiorentina (6-0 agg): Gunners cruise into Champions League round of 16 with comfortable win

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (left) and Fiorentina's Lisa De Vanna during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women confirmed their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina, 6-0 on aggregate, at Meadow Park on Thursday night.

Arsenal's Kim Little scores a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Arsenal's Kim Little scores a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

As they were in the first leg, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema were on the scoresheet on a comfortable night for the Gunners.

Playing off the right, Danielle van de Donk helped Arsenal gain early control of the game and created their first chance on five minutes.

Found between the lines, she charged at the Fiorentina defence before clipping the ball to Little whose shot flew just over the bar.

Despite going into the game four goals down, the Serie A side still looked to attack, and over the next 15 minutes, imposed themselves on the game.

Arsenal's Kim Little celebrates scoring a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Arsenal's Kim Little celebrates scoring a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

The quality of the WSL champions continued to shine through, however, as van de Donk came within inches of opening the scoring.

The ball was set for her to strike on the volley, but her effort whizzed the wrong side of the post.

Miedema was becoming a bigger influence as she laid the ball off for Beth Mead to put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The Dutch star had a golden chance minutes later but skied her shot when one-on-one with Francesca Durante in the Fiorentina goal.

She then won a penalty as her cross was handled and captain Kim Little was on hand to covert before the break to give the home side the lead.

Antonio Cincotta's enthusiasm seemed to rub off on his players after half-time as they looked determined to shut Arsenal out for the rest of the game.

By the hour-mark they had restricted the hosts so much that most of the possession was in Arsenal's defensive third.

Top class wing-play from Mead helped push the Gunners forward though as she nutmegged her marker before fizzing a tempting cross into the six-yard box.

Greta Adami had a couple of sights at goal for Fiorentina, but neither of her efforts packed enough punch.

Failing to capitalise, the Italian side paid the price for the sixth time in the tie as Miedema finally got her goal.

Pouncing on a loose ball, she powered a left-footed shot through Durante's fingertips for her third Champions League goal of the season.

Little came close to adding another goal on the night but had a shot smothered by Durante to end a good night's work for Joe Montemurro's side.

The draw for Arsenal's round of 16 tie will take place on Monday, September 30.