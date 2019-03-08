new
Arsenal Women 2-0 Fiorentina (6-0 agg): Player ratings as Little inspires Gunners into Champions League round of 16
PUBLISHED: 21:47 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 26 September 2019
Arsenal Women beat Fiorentina 2-0 at Meadow Park on Thursday night, 6-0 on aggregate, to reach the Champions League round of 16. Read Art de Roche's player ratings to see how Joe Montemurro's side got on.
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 6 - Shaky
Lisa Evans - 6 - Steady
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 7 - Smart
Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Calm
Katie McCabe - 7 - Reliable
Leah Williamson - 7 - Alert
Kim Little - 8 - Difference
Jill Roord - 6 - Engine
Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Creator
Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Involved
Beth Mead - 7 - Instinctive
Substitutes
Emma Mitchell - 6 - Cameo
Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Forward-Thinking
Lia Walti - 6 - Enforcer