Arsenal Women 2-0 Fiorentina (6-0 agg): Player ratings as Little inspires Gunners into Champions League round of 16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women beat Fiorentina 2-0 at Meadow Park on Thursday night, 6-0 on aggregate, to reach the Champions League round of 16. Read Art de Roche's player ratings to see how Joe Montemurro's side got on.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 6 - Shaky

Lisa Evans - 6 - Steady

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 7 - Smart

Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Calm

Katie McCabe - 7 - Reliable

Leah Williamson - 7 - Alert

Kim Little - 8 - Difference

Jill Roord - 6 - Engine

Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Creator

Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Involved

Beth Mead - 7 - Instinctive

Substitutes

Emma Mitchell - 6 - Cameo

Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Forward-Thinking

Lia Walti - 6 - Enforcer