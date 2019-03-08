Search

Arsenal Women 2-0 Fiorentina (6-0 agg): Player ratings as Little inspires Gunners into Champions League round of 16

PUBLISHED: 21:47 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:47 26 September 2019

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women beat Fiorentina 2-0 at Meadow Park on Thursday night, 6-0 on aggregate, to reach the Champions League round of 16. Read Art de Roche's player ratings to see how Joe Montemurro's side got on.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 6 - Shaky

Lisa Evans - 6 - Steady

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 7 - Smart

Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Calm

Katie McCabe - 7 - Reliable

Leah Williamson - 7 - Alert

Kim Little - 8 - Difference

Jill Roord - 6 - Engine

Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Creator

Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Involved

Beth Mead - 7 - Instinctive

Substitutes

Emma Mitchell - 6 - Cameo

Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Forward-Thinking

Lia Walti - 6 - Enforcer

