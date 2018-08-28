New

Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester United Ladies: Miedema double seals final spot for Gunners

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A Vivianne Miedema brace secured Arsenal Women’s spot in the Coninental Cup final as they beat Manchester United 2-1 at Meadow Park on Thursday night.

The Dutch forward opened the scoring with a cool finish inside 20 minutes, before smashing home a second after a beautiful touch on the hour.

Mollie Green made it a tense finish with five minutes to go, but the Gunners held on to secure their spot in the final against Manchester City – a repeat of last year’s decider.

Arsenal had the games opening chance when Katie McCabe fired over from range, but the visitors had chances of their own when Jess Sigsworth dragged a shot wide after a good break down the right.

United made the costly mistake with 18 minutes played as they allowed Women’s Super League top scorer Miedema space in the box, and they were duely punished as the Dutch striker slotted home to open the scoring.

The Gunners then took control, seeing most of the ball and having further chances through Miedema and Mead but they couldn’t capitalise on them, but they did go into half-time with their one-goal lead.

United grew into the game after the interval with Lauren James looking their most dangerous player as shot over and then tested Sari van Veenendaal from range.

Down the other end, full-back Dominique Bloodworth tested Chamberlain with a rasping drive.

Then, on the hour mark, Miedema struck again to put Arsenal firmly in control and well on course for the final.

A cross from the left wasn’t cleared by the away defence with the balling falling to the ever dangerous forward. Her first touch to flick the ball past three defenders was exquisite and her second to drive the ball home was accurate and true.

It should have been three with 70 minutes gone, but somehow, Mead’s stretching header hit the underside of the bar from six yards before being hooked from under the cross bar at the last possible moment.

Just as Arsenal looked to be cruising to victory and a place against Manchester City in the final, the away side scored to make it a tense final 10 minutes.

Mollie Green was allowed too much time on the edge of the box and she curled a low shot past the outstretched van Veenendall.

The home side held on though as they booked their spot in the final, much to the delight of the vocal crowd at Meadow Park.