WSL: Arsenal 2 West Ham 1 - Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 17:35 08 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal began the defence of their WSL title with a hard-fought derby win over West Ham at Meadow Park.
Beth Mead and Jill Roord were on target for the reigning champions and here's how their players rated:
Manuela Zinsberger - 6 - Confident
Leonie Maier - 7 - Resolute
Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Settling
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Clever
Katie McCabe - 7 - Available
Leah Williamson - 7 - Steady
Kim Little - 7 - Controller
Jill Roord - 8 - Composed
Lisa Evans - 7 - Outlet
Beth Mead - 8 - Dominant
Danielle van de Donk - 6 - Inconsistent
Substitutes
Louise Quinn - 6 - Cameo
Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Active