WSL: Arsenal 2 West Ham 1 - Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 17:35 08 September 2019

Art de Roche

Arsenal Ladies' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their second goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal Ladies' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their second goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal began the defence of their WSL title with a hard-fought derby win over West Ham at Meadow Park.

Beth Mead and Jill Roord were on target for the reigning champions and here's how their players rated:

Manuela Zinsberger - 6 - Confident

Leonie Maier - 7 - Resolute

Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Settling

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Clever

Katie McCabe - 7 - Available

Leah Williamson - 7 - Steady

Kim Little - 7 - Controller

Jill Roord - 8 - Composed

Lisa Evans - 7 - Outlet

Beth Mead - 8 - Dominant

Danielle van de Donk - 6 - Inconsistent

Substitutes

Louise Quinn - 6 - Cameo

Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Active

