WSL: Arsenal 2 West Ham 1 - Player ratings

Arsenal Ladies' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their second goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal began the defence of their WSL title with a hard-fought derby win over West Ham at Meadow Park.

Beth Mead and Jill Roord were on target for the reigning champions and here's how their players rated:

Manuela Zinsberger - 6 - Confident

Leonie Maier - 7 - Resolute

Jennifer Beattie - 6 - Settling

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Clever

Katie McCabe - 7 - Available

Leah Williamson - 7 - Steady

Kim Little - 7 - Controller

Jill Roord - 8 - Composed

Lisa Evans - 7 - Outlet

Beth Mead - 8 - Dominant

Danielle van de Donk - 6 - Inconsistent

Substitutes

Louise Quinn - 6 - Cameo

Jordan Nobbs - 6 - Active