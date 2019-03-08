new
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton player ratings: Little and Miedema star as Gunners cruise to comfortable win
PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal Women beat Brighton 4-0 to continue their unbeaten start to the FA Women's Super League season at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Joe Montemurro's side got on.
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA
Arsenal Women
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 7
Leonie Maier - 7
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 7
Jennifer Beattie - 7.5
Katie McCabe - 8
Leah Williamson - 8.5
Kim Little - 9
Jordan Nobbs - 8.5
Danielle van de Donk - 8
Lisa Evans - 7.5
Vivianne Miedema - 9.5
Substitutes
Beth Mead - 7
Jill Roord - 7
Emma Mitchell - 7