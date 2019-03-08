Search

Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton player ratings: Little and Miedema star as Gunners cruise to comfortable win

PUBLISHED: 14:29 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 September 2019

Arsenal's Kim Little in action during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal's Kim Little in action during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women beat Brighton 4-0 to continue their unbeaten start to the FA Women's Super League season at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Joe Montemurro's side got on.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PAArsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal Women

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - 7

Leonie Maier - 7

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 7

Jennifer Beattie - 7.5

Katie McCabe - 8

Leah Williamson - 8.5

Kim Little - 9

Jordan Nobbs - 8.5

Danielle van de Donk - 8

Lisa Evans - 7.5

Vivianne Miedema - 9.5

Substitutes

Beth Mead - 7

Jill Roord - 7

Emma Mitchell - 7

