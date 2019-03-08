new

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: Viv Miedema treble and Katie McCabe seal win as Dan Carter makes welcome comeback

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC Archant

Arsenal Women kept pace with Manchester City Women at the top of the WSL table with a 4-0 win over Bristol City Women through a Vivianne Miedema hat-trick with Katie McCabe grabbing the other goal as Dan Carter made her long-awaited return to the side.

Victory at Meadow Park means Arsenal Women are now two points behind league-leaders City with two games in hand.

Miedema starred, scoring a treble to go top of the WSL scoring charts with 19 goals.

After a cagey start, Arsenal had the first big chance of the game on nine minutes.

A short corner was played to Kim Little, who worked her way to the edge of the box but she could only guide her effort onto the post.

Joe Montemurro’s side had the lead minutes later through Miedema, however.

With Arsenal playing intricate passes around the Bristol box, she burst past the defence before guiding a left-footed shot across goal.

Although Arsenal went on to control possession for the following fifteen minutes, chances were hard to come by.

In that period, Bristol did well to restrict spaces for Little and Danielle van Donk to exploit but those spaces eventually opened up.

Just after the half-hour mark, Little was on hand to create two chances in quick succession.

Two similar passes from the Scot were slid into the box for Katie McCabe and Van de Donk.

McCabe wasn’t able to find a red shirt with her cutback. Van de Donk managed to get a shot off but saw it stopped on the line.

Van de Donk and Little connected again before the break but Little fizzed the resulting shot across goal and just past Sophie Baggaley’s far post.

After the break, it was Bristol started to win the ball up the field prompting quick with Abi Harrison and Lucy Graham aiming shots on target.

Neither troubled Peyraud-Magnin who caught Harrison’s effort and watched Graham’s sail wide.

After weathering the Bristol storm, Miedema jumped at the chance to secure Arsenal’s two-goal cushion.

Played in by Dominique Bloodworth, she converted the one-on-one calmly to join Nikita Parris as the WSL’s top scorers.

Bloodworth was at it again shortly after, clipping the ball to McCabe in acres of space, giving her time to place the ball in the top corner.

Minutes later, Miedema had her hat-trick. Directing Beth Mead’s cross into the top right corner of Baggaley’s goal.

With the game won, Montemurro gave the home fans, even more, to cheer by bringing on the talented Carter.

Making her return to the first team after a lengthy spell out injured, she entered the pitch to a massive round of applause.

Those cheers were even louder in the dying seconds of the match when she cut off the right before unleashing a thunderbolt at goal.

Unfortunately for her, she hit the crossbar and the ball went out of play to end the match.