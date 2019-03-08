WSL: Arsenal Women 4 Charlton Athletic 0

Arsenal Women's Beth Mead (right) celebrates scoring their third goal of the game with teammate Jordan Nobbs (left) during the Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. PA Wire/PA Images

Beth Mead inspired Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic at Meadow Park, keeping them top of the FA Women's Continental League Cup group B.

Arsenal women's Jennifer Beattie battles for possession of the ball in the air with Charlton Athletic women's Charlie Devlin Arsenal women's Jennifer Beattie battles for possession of the ball in the air with Charlton Athletic women's Charlie Devlin

Mead registered a goal and two assists, while Danielle Van De Donk bagged two goals as Arsenal showed their class against FA Women's Championship bottom club Charlton.

Centre-back Jennifer Beattie opened the scoring after a decent start by Charlton, but Arsenal quickly took control and produced a dominant display.

The hosts controlled the match early on but struggled to create too many clear openings, with their best chance in the first 30 minutes coming when Van De Donk shot just over on 22 minutes.

On 35 minutes Arsenal's pressure finally told when Beattie finished smartly from a Mead free-kick to make it 1-0.

Arsenal Women’s Danielle van de Donk (left) battles for possession of the ball with Charlton Athletic Women’s Alice Griffiths (right) during the Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal Women’s Danielle van de Donk (left) battles for possession of the ball with Charlton Athletic Women’s Alice Griffiths (right) during the Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal had their second on half-time following a neat passing move, which allowed Mead to release Van De Donk inside the box, who slid the ball below Charlton goalkeeper Katie Startup.

After the break Arsenal continued their dominance and had their third on 48 minutes after Mead played a one-two with Jordan Nobbs from a corner and dispatched the return pass into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later Van De Donk had a second when her left footed shot squeezed between the legs of goalkeeper Startup.

Vivianne Miedema left the field with an injury late on, leaving Arsenal to finish the game with 10 players.

Arsenal women's Beth Mead goes down under the challenge of Charlton Athletic women's Charlotte Kerr Arsenal women's Beth Mead goes down under the challenge of Charlton Athletic women's Charlotte Kerr

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro: "We had to put it as part of the build-up to next week, so we were getting minutes in players that haven't played much and getting game rhythm was the most important thing.

"At times we had ups and downs but all in all a clean and comfortable win. We need everyone ready for every moment and any situation but the most important thing is all of the players wanted to play and wanted to be involved.

"There wasn't anyone who wanted to be rested which is great. It's unusual we have a full week and we build for what is a very crucial game for us [against Manchester City].

Arsenal women's Danielle van de Donk scores her side's second goal of the game Arsenal women's Danielle van de Donk scores her side's second goal of the game

"We need to make sure we maintain status against the teams we should be beating while also taking points off the competition but we take each game on its own and have respect for each team.

"Miedema has a kick to the calf but she should be fine for next week."

Arsenal (4-3-3): Zinsberger; Mitchell, Beattie, Quinn, Veje; Walti (Little 62), Nobbs, Roord; Van De Donk (Evans 72), Miedema, Mead (McCabe 72).

Unused subs: Peyraud-Magnin, Williamson.

Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Attendance: 1,171.

