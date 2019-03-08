Search

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

PUBLISHED: 16:05 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 25 August 2019

Art de Roche at Meadow Park

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Jill Roord starred for Arsenal Women as they thrashed Tottenham Women in a north London derby friendly at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Roord bagged a hat-trick as Jennifer Beattie, Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema also got on the scoresheet.

The win was the Gunners' second in pre-season after a behind-closed-doors victory over West Ham Women last week.

Joe Montemurro's side started on fire and within five minutes, had the home crowd off their feet.

Vivianne Miedema had two efforts very early on but fellow Dutchwoman Roord put Arsenal ahead as she swept home Kim Little's corner after being found in the six-yard box.

Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

The game settled shortly after but Arsenal's midfield three of Roord, Little and Danielle van de Donk kept things ticking.

On 20 minutes, a flowing moving involving them all led to a corner which hadn't it been for a Spurs player on the line, would have found the back of the net thanks to a Beattie header.

The Scot had her first goal since re-joining the Gunners minutes later, however.

This time, a short corner routine involving Katie McCabe and Leonie Maier ended with her touching home a low cross into the box.

Lisa Evans of Arsenal and Siri Worm of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Lisa Evans of Arsenal and Siri Worm of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

This control continued even when Spurs tried to pin Arsenal back.

On the half-hour mark the visitors looked to pen Little into her own corner, but she was able to escape with great close control and a bit of luck.

As the play developed Miedema had a sight of goal but her volley was caught easily before van de Donk then had a header in a six-yard box saved to close the half.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

The biggest cheers of the day followed, firstly as Jordan Nobbs continued her road to recovery after an ACL injury, replacing Little at half time.

Then, on 50 minutes, Meadow Park erupted again as she guided the ball into the bottom corner with her first shot of the game.

Although Nobbs found the back of the net on her first attempt, Miedema needed a couple more for her goal.

It finally came on the hour mark as she drove into the Spurs box, checked onto her left foot and hit the ball back across goal.

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

With the goal came a change in system from Montemurro whose side changed to a back three. He also instructed Nobbs and Roord to swap positions in midfield, allowing the latter to roam forward.

This worked out instantly as Miedema was freed down the left and cut back for Roord who smashed her second of the game past Morgan.

The 22-year-old then completed her hat trick as she watched the ball drop from the air before guiding it into the bottom corner.

Beth Mead had a chance to make it seven in added time after intricate passing play but a Spurs defender flew in front of her to block the shot.

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maier, Williamson, Beattie, Veje, Roord, Little, Van de Donk, Evans, Miedema, McCabe.

Subs: Mitchell, Nobbs, Quinn, Schnaderbeck, Mead, Stenson, Grant, Filis.

Tottenham: Morgan, Percival, Green, McLean, Davison, Haines, Adddison, Worm, Quinn, Godfrey, Neville.

Subs: Leon, Schillaci, Wynne, Graham, Ayane, Drew.

