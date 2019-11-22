Seven-up Arsenal Women stroll past Bristol City

Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema both scored twice as Arsenal strolled past Bristol City to move top of FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Group B with one game to go.

Both scored in the derby win over Tottenham last weekend and Little in particular was highly influential, taking her brace with aplomb before being withdrawn on the hour mark.

The results leaves Arsenal two points clear, while Bristol trail second-placed Brighton on goal difference.

Little opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a cool finish after being played through on goal after a slick team move.

Arsenal's second goal came on the stroke of half time when Jill Roord's shot was bundled over her own line by Bristol City defender Gemma Evans.

On 51 minutes, a Franke Brown handball gave Arsenal a penalty, which captain Little stepped up and confidently converted.

Miedema added the fourth thanks to some ponderous Bristol City defending, leaving the Dutch star unmarked to chest down a corner before her shot beat keeper Sophie Baggaley.

The striker added her second with a tap-in from Lisa Evans' cross on 76 minutes, before Jordan Nobbs steered a low cross home with three minutes to go.

Jennifer Beattie completed the thrashing with a piledriver struck from outside the box in the dying seconds.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said: "We tried a few things tonight, had a lot of the ball and dictated play

"You can see how well Kim Little's playing - she's commanding, enforcing her stamp on the game and dictating when we want to slow it down and speed it up.

"She's a fabulous player, we all know that and probably doesn't get the plaudits she deserves on a world scale."

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Peyraud-Magnin, Schnaderbeck, Quinn, Beattie, Maier, Roord, Little (Walti 64), Evans, Nobbs, Van de Donk, Miedema (Mead 80).

Unused Subs: Zinsberger, Williamson, McCabe.

Attendance: 805.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.