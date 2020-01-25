Search

Arsenal Women add Australian international Foord to squad

PUBLISHED: 08:56 25 January 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal Women have signed Australian international Caitlin Foord ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie at West Ham United.

The 25-year-old has won 77 caps for the Matildas, including four appearances at the 2019World Cup in France.

Foord can operate as a right or left winger or wing-back and as a centre-forward and will wear the number 19 shirt in North London.

Portland traded their rights to Foord with Orlando Pride earlier in January as part of a switch of draft picks, but Arsenal have brought in Foord on a full-time basis from Sydney and Orlando, who she did not feature for.

Foord has been in excellent form during the current W-League season, scoring twice and registering four assists for Sydney.

She was also part of the squad that saw Portland Thorns reach the National Women's Soccer League play-offs at the end of last year.

Foord will join up with her Arsenal team-mates in mid-February, with her being part of the Australia squad tasked with securing Olympic qualification over the next few weeks.

Manager Joe Montemurro told arsenal.com: "I'm very pleased that Caitlin has joined us. I have watched her growth in the W-League and she is versatile and a great character. We are excited to welcome her when she joins up with the squad."

Arsenal travel to West Ham in the FA Cup on Sunday hoping to put last week's dissapointing defeat against Chelsea behind them which saw the defending champions drop to second in the WSL.

