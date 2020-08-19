Arsenal Women announce squad ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Arsenal Women have announced their squad for the Saturday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

All four new signings Noelle Maritz, Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Malin Gut have been added to Arsenal’s 22 player squad.

Joe Montemurro has also added youngsters Melisa Filis and Ruby Mace to the team ahead of Europe’s elite competition restarting once again this weekend.

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro told Arsenal. Com that Swiss International Gut will be “One of the best in the world” when talking about his new signings.

They’re all amazing characters and all amazing professionals,”. “I’ve obviously worked with Steph and Lydia at Melbourne City, so there was a little bit of familiarity coming into the group.”

“They played with Kim Little and Jen Beattie at Melbourne City also, so they’ve integrated great. Noelle’s been playing right up to the end in the German Cup with Wolfsburg, but she’s a known player in world football.”

“Young Malin Gut who is, we think, going to be one of the best holding midfielders in if not Europe, then around the world. She’s got her first professional contract coming out of Grasshopper Zurich and she’s integrated well with the Swiss girls.”

“They’ve all integrated well and I underpin that with great characters, humble characters and great professionals.”

January signing Australian international Caitlin Foord is also added to the list and could make her champions league debut against the French side.

The game against Paris Saint-Germain takes place in San Sebastian on Saturday kicking off at 7pm BST.

All games are one-legged ties instead of the traditional two legs associated with the Champions League.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches of the Women’s Champions league tournament.

Arsenal have beaten Serie A side Fiorentina and Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague to reach the last eight as striker Vivianne Miedema leads the way in terms of goals in the competition with 10.

Arsenal Women’s Champions league squad: Manuela Zinsberger, Lydia Williams, Fran Stenson; Jennifer Beattie, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, Leonie Maier, Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Ruby Mace; Danielle van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Kim Little, Lia Wälti, Jill Roord, Malin Gut, Melisa Filis, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Lisa Evans, Caitlin Foord.