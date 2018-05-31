Search

Arsenal Women back at work ahead of Champions League

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Jordan Nobbs gears up for the start of the FA Women's National League with an open training session at their London Colney training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jordan Nobbs gears up for the start of the FA Women's National League with an open training session at their London Colney training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal Women stepped up their preparations for their UEFA Champions League tournament as they returned to training this week.

The Gunners take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on August 22, having not played since the Continental Cup final on February 28.

After losing 2-1 to Chelsea in Nottingham, they saw the 2019-20 Super League season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, before a decision was taken to end the campaign in May.

The defending WSL champions finished third, missing out on Champions League qualification, but will secure a spot for 2020-21 if they win next month’s tournament.

Manager Joe Montemurro returned to lead the session on Tuesday, having been back in Australia for personal reasons before lockdown was imposed, and new signing Steph Catley joined in with the group for the first time since signing from Melbourne City.

Due to the risk of cross-contamination with the men, the Arsenal Women are currently training at the Hale End Academy after 802 tests were carried out for COVID-19 across the WSL and FA Women’s Championship, with one returned positive.

