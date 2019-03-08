Search

Arsenal Women busy during international break

PUBLISHED: 13:32 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 10 October 2019

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk won her 100th Netherlands cap and netted in their 2-0 win over Russia in a Euro 2021 qualifier.

Clubmate Vivienne Miedema scored the second to make it two from two, having also scored in Friday's 4-2 win in Slovenia as the Dutch maintained their 100 per cent record in qualification.

Jill Roord also played the full game and Arsenal's summer signing was a real driving force for the Dutch in midfield, keeping up her impressive run of performances.

Meanwhile, Lia Walti continued to build up match fitness on Tuesday, playing 63 minutes in Switzerland's 2-0 Euro qualifier win over Croatia.

Walti made her return after nine months out with injury in last month's Continental Cup victory over London City.

Katie McCabe grabbed a goal and an assist as the Republic of Ireland ran out 3-2 winners over Ukraine in Dublin as Louise Quinn also played the full game.

Two goals in four minutes from captain McCabe and winger Rianna Jarrett gave the hosts a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.

The visitors were level by half-time through goals from Liudmyla Shmatko and Olha Ovdiychuk but a Natia Pantsulaia own goal in the 52nd minute handed the Republic victory.

It means Vera Pauw's side remain second in the Group I table, six points behind leaders Germany but with two games in hand.

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger kept another clean sheet as Austria claimed a 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euro qualifier, with the Arsenal stopper making a string of fine saves.

With the Euro 2021 finals being hosted in England, Phil Neville's side do not have to qualify but still played two friendly fixtures over the break.

And Arsenal's Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs all played over the two matches with Brazil and Portugal.

Williamson played the entirety of both games as the Lionesses lost 2-1 to Brazil but best Portugal 1-0.

A real fans' favourite, the versatile Williamson put in two outstanding performances as she seeks to become a regular for her country.

Manager Neville heaped praise on her shoulders after the Brazil game saying: "Leah Williamson played like a number one England centre-back."

Mead was the matchwinning hero in Portugal as she was in the right place at the right time to poke in from a yard out when Portugal keeper Patricia Morais fumbled Alex Greenwood's cross.

Nobbs also made her return on the international scene as she played 25 minutes of Tuesday's win and 58 minutes of Saturday's defeat.

All players have returned to the club as WSL action returns this weekend with a mouthwatering clash at Chelsea.

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

