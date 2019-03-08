Arsenal Women busy during international break

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk won her 100th Netherlands cap and netted in their 2-0 win over Russia in a Euro 2021 qualifier.

Arsenal's Jill Roord Arsenal's Jill Roord

Clubmate Vivienne Miedema scored the second to make it two from two, having also scored in Friday's 4-2 win in Slovenia as the Dutch maintained their 100 per cent record in qualification.

Jill Roord also played the full game and Arsenal's summer signing was a real driving force for the Dutch in midfield, keeping up her impressive run of performances.

Meanwhile, Lia Walti continued to build up match fitness on Tuesday, playing 63 minutes in Switzerland's 2-0 Euro qualifier win over Croatia.

Walti made her return after nine months out with injury in last month's Continental Cup victory over London City.

Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Katie McCabe grabbed a goal and an assist as the Republic of Ireland ran out 3-2 winners over Ukraine in Dublin as Louise Quinn also played the full game.

Two goals in four minutes from captain McCabe and winger Rianna Jarrett gave the hosts a 2-0 lead inside the opening half an hour.

The visitors were level by half-time through goals from Liudmyla Shmatko and Olha Ovdiychuk but a Natia Pantsulaia own goal in the 52nd minute handed the Republic victory.

It means Vera Pauw's side remain second in the Group I table, six points behind leaders Germany but with two games in hand.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger kept another clean sheet as Austria claimed a 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euro qualifier, with the Arsenal stopper making a string of fine saves.

With the Euro 2021 finals being hosted in England, Phil Neville's side do not have to qualify but still played two friendly fixtures over the break.

And Arsenal's Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs all played over the two matches with Brazil and Portugal.

Williamson played the entirety of both games as the Lionesses lost 2-1 to Brazil but best Portugal 1-0.

A real fans' favourite, the versatile Williamson put in two outstanding performances as she seeks to become a regular for her country.

Manager Neville heaped praise on her shoulders after the Brazil game saying: "Leah Williamson played like a number one England centre-back."

Mead was the matchwinning hero in Portugal as she was in the right place at the right time to poke in from a yard out when Portugal keeper Patricia Morais fumbled Alex Greenwood's cross.

Nobbs also made her return on the international scene as she played 25 minutes of Tuesday's win and 58 minutes of Saturday's defeat.

All players have returned to the club as WSL action returns this weekend with a mouthwatering clash at Chelsea.