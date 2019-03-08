WSL: Brighton & Hove Albion Women 0 Arsenal Women 4

Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores her sides first goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women secured their first WSL title in seven years with a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion Women on Sunday.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe scores her sides second goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

The win ruled out a potential title-deciding game on the last day of the season against Manchester City Women in May.

Vivianne Miedema continued her impressive form to get Arsenal on their way before setting up Katie McCabe to double the score.

Beth Mead then got on the scoresheet with an outstanding finish with Danielle van de Donk closing the scoring minutes later.

The title-clinching win began in familiar fashion for Arsenal, with a Miedema goal.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring her sides second goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Stealing the ball just outside the Brighton box, she looked up and unleashed an unstoppable shot which crashed in off the crossbar seven minutes in.

The goal was her 31st in all competitions and 22nd in the WSL this season.

Arsenal hit the bar again moments later but didn't have the same luck as Lisa Evans, who was freed down the right, had her cross bounce off the upright into Brighton possession.

Arsenal continued to dominate after the goal but Brighton set up to frustrate them.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring her sides second goal of the match with team mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Joe Montemurro's side were able to put together good passing passages, but Brighton kept very compact, limiting them access to their box.

The Gunners stayed on the front foot, however, and doubled their lead through McCabe just after the half-hour mark.

Miedema claimed her 10th WSL assist, dinking the ball through as McCabe raced across from the right. The winger then lifted the bouncing ball over Hourihane into the Brighton goal.

Arsenal almost went into the break three goals up but Hourihane extended well enough to tip Van de Donk's curling effort over the crossbar.

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring her sides third goal of the match with team mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

The introduction of Ellie Brazil at half-time helped Brighton going into the second-half.

Growing in confidence, Hope Powell's side began to stream forward and were able to create chances of their own.

Brazil came close with a volley but Kate Natkiel came even closer with a curling shot but Sari Van Veenendaal was alert to the danger and pushed it wide.

Following those chances, the game struggled to find much rhythm as neither Arsenal or Brighton could properly settle on the ball.

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk scores her sides fourth goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

That helped in Arsenal's quest for a third, however, which came from a broken field of play.

After some intricate passes in midfield, the ball was played into Mead's path as she was cutting in. Taking the ball in her stride, she let fly from outside the box and the ball nestled in the top corner.

Within minutes, Arsenal were four up with Van de Donk getting herself on the scoresheet after a Miedema cross pinballed around the box and the ball fell to her. Able to stay calm under pressure, she placed the ball past Hourihane to grab her 11th WSL goal of the season.

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk celebrates scoring her sides fourth goal of the match with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Brighton remained a threat until the end, earning a free kick just outside the Arsenal box but couldn't breach the Arsenal defence as the title celebrations began.

Player Ratings:

Sari Van Veenendaal – 7 – Alert

Arsenal's Louise Quinn heads towards goal during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Lisa Evans – 7 – Willing

Leah Williamson – 6 – Steady

Louise Quinn – 6 – Aerial

Katrine Veje – 6 – Energetic

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Dominique Bloodworth – 7 – Presence

Kim Little – 7 – Orchestrator

Danielle Van de Donk – 8 – Spark

Beth Mead – 8 – Pinpoint

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema attempts to bring the ball under control during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Vivianne Miedema – 8 – Powerhouse

Katie McCabe – 8 – Versatile

Viktoria Schnaderbeck – 6 – Composed

Dan Carter – 6 – Option

Arsenal's Katrine Veje has a shot during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Janni Arnth – 6 – Distributor