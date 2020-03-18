Arsenal Women confirm Champions League postponement

Arsenal Women’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed as postponed.

A club statement released on Wednesday said: “Both legs of our UEFA Women’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain have been postponed.

“In light of the current COVID-19 situation, UEFA have confirmed that all UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice.

“The rearranged fixture dates will be announced in due course.”

This decision follows the suspension of Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup fixtures until April 3.

All tickets purchased will be valid for the rearranged fixtures. Should supporters wish to claim a refund, they can call the Box Office on 020 7619 5000, or email boxoffice@arsenal.co.uk.

The Gunners, appearing in a record 13th quarter-final, were meant to take on the French side at Meadow Park on March 25, while the second leg was due to take place on Wednesday April 1.