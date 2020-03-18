Search

Arsenal Women confirm Champions League postponement

PUBLISHED: 18:35 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 18 March 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal players huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal players huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain has been confirmed as postponed.

A club statement released on Wednesday said: “Both legs of our UEFA Women’s Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain have been postponed.

“In light of the current COVID-19 situation, UEFA have confirmed that all UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice.

“The rearranged fixture dates will be announced in due course.”

This decision follows the suspension of Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup fixtures until April 3.

All tickets purchased will be valid for the rearranged fixtures. Should supporters wish to claim a refund, they can call the Box Office on 020 7619 5000, or email boxoffice@arsenal.co.uk.

The Gunners, appearing in a record 13th quarter-final, were meant to take on the French side at Meadow Park on March 25, while the second leg was due to take place on Wednesday April 1.

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 35

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

‘I don’t want my daughter to be a guinea pig’: Islington parents pull kids out schools due to coronavirus fears

Stock image of a woman wearing a face mask. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Deputy headteacher thinks she’s got coronavirus – and calls on government to shut down schools

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

