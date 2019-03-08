Arsenal Women to face Fiorentina in Champions League

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

WSL Champions Arsenal Women have been paired with Serie A runners-up Fiorentina on the last 32 of this seasons UEFA Women's Champions League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gunners are the only British team to have won the competition, in their historic quadruple-winning season of 2007.

Joe Montemurro's side have began their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 loss to Wolfsburg in Austria before going down 5-2 to Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal, who were unseeded in the draw, will host the Italians in the first leg, with matches to take place on September, 11/12 with the return fixtures on September 25/26.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Fran Stenson has joined the club on a long-term contract from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old stopper has represented England at U15, U16 and U17 level.

Stenson started her career at Birmingham City and made her professional debut in October 2017 during a 2-1 win over Everton in the FA WSL.

She will compete with Pauline Peyraud Magnin and fellow summer signing Manuela Zinsberger for the number 1 jersey this season.