Arsenal Women to face Fiorentina in Champions League
PUBLISHED: 16:09 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 16 August 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
WSL Champions Arsenal Women have been paired with Serie A runners-up Fiorentina on the last 32 of this seasons UEFA Women's Champions League.
The Gunners are the only British team to have won the competition, in their historic quadruple-winning season of 2007.
Joe Montemurro's side have began their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 loss to Wolfsburg in Austria before going down 5-2 to Barcelona on Wednesday evening.
Arsenal, who were unseeded in the draw, will host the Italians in the first leg, with matches to take place on September, 11/12 with the return fixtures on September 25/26.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Fran Stenson has joined the club on a long-term contract from Manchester City.
The 18-year-old stopper has represented England at U15, U16 and U17 level.
Stenson started her career at Birmingham City and made her professional debut in October 2017 during a 2-1 win over Everton in the FA WSL.
She will compete with Pauline Peyraud Magnin and fellow summer signing Manuela Zinsberger for the number 1 jersey this season.