Arsenal Women get Champions League boost

PUBLISHED: 17:40 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 10 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women have been handed a boost ahead of next month’s UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to allow each club to register six new players for the last-eight onwards.

It comes as a U-turn as European football’s governing body initially insisted players signed this summer would not be able to play, leaving many of the competing clubs short of players.

Arsenal have seen five players depart already in the form of Katrine Veje, Danielle Carter, Louise Quinn, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Silvana Flores, while Emma Mitchell is also leaving but her next destination has not been revealed yet.

All six players may have been fielded for another club in a previous round, but only a maximum of three can have played for another quarter-finalist.

This means that Joe Montemurro can play summer signings Noelle Maritz, Malin Gut, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams when they travel to compete in the Basque country next month.

Caitlin Foord who was signed in January can also be registered.

The Gunners face Paris Saint-Germain in San Sebastian on Saturday August 22 and should they win they will meet the winners of the Bayern Munich-Lyon tie on August 26 with the final on August 30.

It also means Peyraud-Magnin, who departed Arsenal, can be registered with Atletico Madrid ahead of their last-eight tie with domestic rivals FC Barcelona.

Lyon, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Glasgow City will also be able to add to their squads ahead of next month’s tournament.

