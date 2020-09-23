Success for Arsenal Women stars on international duty

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Jill Roord continued her fine start to the season as she scored the only goal of the game as the Netherlands won their Euro 2022 qualifier with Russia on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All three Arsenal stars Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Roord started at the Sapsan Arena in Moscow.

Sarina Wiegman’s side took the lead inside 15 minutes when van de Donk took a short corner finding Roord who has scored back to back hat-tricks for the Gunners before she thumped her effort into the net beyond the reach of Tatyana Shcherbak in the Russian goal.

Roord also came off in the second half with a minor knee injury and has returned to Arsenal but the player told Dutch television that it isn’t serious.

Van de Donk played the full 90 minutes claiming an assist as Miedema was subbed off after 88 minutes.

The Netherlands stay top of Group A moving onto 21 points 9 points ahead of Slovenia in second.

Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz all started for Switzerland against Croatia in Group H.

Wälti who captains the Swiss national team partnered Gut in midfield while Maritz was at right-back.

Croatia took the lead as Bayer Leverkusen star Ivana Rudelić found a way past Gaëlle Thalmann however Switzerland did find an equaliser with former Chelsea star Ramona Bachmann.

Switzerland then moved top of the group on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Belgium with all three Arsenal stars keeping their starting spots in the team.

Gut then went on to score her first international goal with a spectacular drive from range beyond Belgium keeper Nicky Evrard.

West Ham’s Alisha Lehmann added the second before Tessa Wullaert pulled a late goal back.

Lia Wälti played the full game as a centre-back and Maritz at right-back.

You may also want to watch:

Katie McCabe played the full 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland lost out 3-0 to Germany in Group I.

First half goal’s from Marina Hegering, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lea Schuller moved the Germans up to a maximum 15 points after five games.

Arsenal right-back Leonie Maier came on for Germany as a substitute on 35 minutes coming on for the injured Giulia Gwinn who suffered an injury.

After the game McCabe said: “It was obviously really difficult, we knew what we were up against a really strong German team and they showed their dominance in the first half especially, they scored a wonder goal and then we conceded from two of our mistakes as well.”

“We’ve got a massive game next month against Ukraine which will be tough again – it’s an away game, we’ll work on what we can improve.

“It’s about eliminating those mistakes and making sure we are clinical in the final third to score the goals.”

Maier also started and played the first half of Germany’s 3-0 win over Montenegro on Tuesday afternoon thanks to goals from Laura Freigang, Melanie Leupolz and Sydney Lohmann.

Germany end the international break five points clear of the Republic of Ireland at the top of the group.

Viktoria Schnaderbeck and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger helped Austria to a clean-sheet as they won 5-0 away in Kazakhstan to maintain their one hundred per cent winning record in Group G.

Schnaderbeck grabbed an assist in the game as goals from Barbara Dunst, Verena Aschauer, Sarah Puntigam and a Nicole Billa penalty saw the Austrian’s claim a big win.

Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead played two inter squad friendly matches for England at their training camp as Leah Williamson was withdrawn from the squad as a precaution.

Nobbs impressed in Friday nights clash alongside Mead as their side won 3-0 thanks to goals from Ellen White who hit a brace and Ella Toone who headed beyond Hannah Hampton.

Nobbs linked up with Fran Kirby very well as the Chelsea attacker took the player of the match award.

They had another match on Monday morning as the Arsenal duo were on the winning side again winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Esme Morgan and Izzy Christiansen, the camp ends on Tuesday before they make their return to Arsenal.