Arsenal’s Van de Donk impressed for Holland on International duty

Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk scores her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Danielle Van de Donk scored a brace as the Netherlands secured their spot in Euro 2022 after a 7-0 win over Estonia.

Vivianne Miedema also started the match and claimed an assist for the third goal as she slotted the ball in from Jackie Groenen to run onto and fire beyond Estonian keeper Karina Kork.

The Arsenal midfielder started the scoring inside seven minutes with a header as she got onto the end of a cross from former Gunner Dominique Janssen.

Van de Donk then made it 2-0 on 16 minutes as she finished off a fine free flowing move.

Miedema, who surprisingly didn’t score any of the Dutch goals in the victory, then set up Groenen to make it 3-0 before a Sherida Spitse penalty made it 4-0 at the break.

Groenen added her second after the break before Aniek Nouwen and Katja Snoeijs added to the convincing win for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Katie McCabe endured a frustrating night with the Republic of Ireland as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat in Ukraine.

Right-back Aine O’Gorman scored a bizarre own goal on 25 minutes after overhitting a backpass beyond goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan who plays her club football at West Ham.

McCabe then had a fine chance to equalise from the penalty spot on 33 minutes after Denise O’Sullivan was brought down in the area by defender Lyubov Shmatko.

However, the Arsenal star cracked her effort off the woodwork and it bounced away to safety for the Ukrainians.

McCabe said: “We gave it everything. The positives were there. We stuck to our game plan but it just wasn’t there for us on the night.

“They were difficult. They stopped us from playing but I thought we were resilient. It’s up to us to carry that into the Germany game.

On the penalty: “Yeah obviously I should be finishing that for sure. It was obviously difficult when it didn’t go in.”

Leah Williamson and Beth Mead were involved in an inter squad friendly with England as they were on opposite teams to one another at England’s St George’s Park training base.

Williamson’s side came out 1-0 winners due to an own goal from Lucy Bronze.

England were due to travel to take on Germany in an international friendly on Tuesday however the game has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Lionesses backroom staff.