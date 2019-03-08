Arsenal Women's 2019/20 WSL fixtures revealed
PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 10 July 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Arsenal Women have learned their fixtures for the 2019/20 season as they look to defend their FA Women's Super League title.
Joe Montemurro's side will start the season at home to West Ham United on September 8, with Manchester United away and Brighton at Meadow Park completing the opening month of the season.
October is set to be a tricky month, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City, while the north London derbies against Tottenham will take place on November 17 at Spurs' new stadium and February 9 at Meadow Park.
Arsenal will be at home on the final day of the season, May 16, when they face Everton.
September
Sep 8: WEST HAM
Sep 16: Manchester United
Sep 29: BRIGHTON
October
Oct 13: Chelsea
Oct 27: MANCHESTER CITY
November
Nov 17: Tottenham Hotspur
Nov 24: LIVERPOOL
December
Dec 1: BRISTOL CITY
Dec 8: Reading
Dec 15: Everton
January
Jan 5: BIRMINGHAM
Jan 12: Brighton & Hove Albion
Jan 19: CHELSEA
February
Feb 2: Manchester City
Feb 9: TOTTENHAM
Feb 13: Liverpool
Feb 23: READING
March
Mar 22: Bristol City
Mar 29: West Ham United
April
Apr 5: MANCHESTER UNITED
Apr 26: Birmingham City
May
May 16: EVERTON
* Home fixtures in CAPITALS
* All fixtures subject to change