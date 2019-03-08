new

Arsenal Women's 2019/20 WSL fixtures revealed

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women have learned their fixtures for the 2019/20 season as they look to defend their FA Women's Super League title.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Montemurro's side will start the season at home to West Ham United on September 8, with Manchester United away and Brighton at Meadow Park completing the opening month of the season.

October is set to be a tricky month, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City, while the north London derbies against Tottenham will take place on November 17 at Spurs' new stadium and February 9 at Meadow Park.

Arsenal will be at home on the final day of the season, May 16, when they face Everton.

September

Sep 8: WEST HAM

Sep 16: Manchester United

Sep 29: BRIGHTON

October

Oct 13: Chelsea

Oct 27: MANCHESTER CITY

November

Nov 17: Tottenham Hotspur

Nov 24: LIVERPOOL

December

Dec 1: BRISTOL CITY

Dec 8: Reading

Dec 15: Everton

January

Jan 5: BIRMINGHAM

Jan 12: Brighton & Hove Albion

Jan 19: CHELSEA

February

Feb 2: Manchester City

Feb 9: TOTTENHAM

Feb 13: Liverpool

Feb 23: READING

March

Mar 22: Bristol City

Mar 29: West Ham United

April

Apr 5: MANCHESTER UNITED

Apr 26: Birmingham City

May

May 16: EVERTON

* Home fixtures in CAPITALS

* All fixtures subject to change