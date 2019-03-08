Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal Women's 2019/20 WSL fixtures revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 10 July 2019

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women have learned their fixtures for the 2019/20 season as they look to defend their FA Women's Super League title.

Joe Montemurro's side will start the season at home to West Ham United on September 8, with Manchester United away and Brighton at Meadow Park completing the opening month of the season.

October is set to be a tricky month, with games against Chelsea and Manchester City, while the north London derbies against Tottenham will take place on November 17 at Spurs' new stadium and February 9 at Meadow Park.

Arsenal will be at home on the final day of the season, May 16, when they face Everton.

September

Sep 8: WEST HAM

Sep 16: Manchester United

Sep 29: BRIGHTON

October

Oct 13: Chelsea

Oct 27: MANCHESTER CITY

November

Nov 17: Tottenham Hotspur

Nov 24: LIVERPOOL

December

Dec 1: BRISTOL CITY

Dec 8: Reading

Dec 15: Everton

January

Jan 5: BIRMINGHAM

Jan 12: Brighton & Hove Albion

Jan 19: CHELSEA

February

Feb 2: Manchester City

Feb 9: TOTTENHAM

Feb 13: Liverpool

Feb 23: READING

March

Mar 22: Bristol City

Mar 29: West Ham United

April

Apr 5: MANCHESTER UNITED

Apr 26: Birmingham City

May

May 16: EVERTON

* Home fixtures in CAPITALS

* All fixtures subject to change

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal transfer rumours: Fenerbache deny move for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer

Arsenal Women’s 2019/20 WSL fixtures revealed

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA

EXCLUSIVE: David Seaman reveals reservations over Arsenal’s young stars

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left), Eddie Nketiah (centre) and Emile Smith Rowe. Picture: PA

Cricket: Murtagh is star man in Middlesex win

Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh celebrates taking a wicket (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

North Middlesex succumb to cup foes Stanmore again

Captain Joel Hughes reacts while bowling for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists