new

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro delighted with 'fitting end' to WSL season as Gunners lift title

Arsenal women's manager Joe Montemurro celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro has his eyes set on the club's future after a 'fitting end' to their title-winning campaign on Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 at Meadow Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Emma Mitchell's 88th minute strike won the game for the Gunners, who then hoisted the FA Women's Super League for the first time since 2012.

"It was a fitting end to a great season and to do it in front of our fans as part of the celebration with Emma Mitchell scoring that goal really capped it off," Montemurro said.

"You can always get better. This year was a foundation year and the biggest target was Champions League football, but with our style, we went on to win the league."

That intense, free-flowing style made Arsenal an unstoppable force throughout the 2018/19 season as they beat every team they played in the league at least once.

You may also want to watch:

Their victory over Man City on the final day of the season also dashed their hopes of going the entire FA Women's Super League season unbeaten.

Arsenal's dominance this year is underpinned by the fact that they won 18 of the 20 league games, finished as the league's top scorers with 70 goals and conceded a league low of just 12.

This was all despite an injury crisis which took the squad down to just ten fully fit players midway through the year, and the Arsenal boss is aware he'll have to make reinforcements with Champions League football coming next year.

"We have to make additions in the summer because we'll be playing more games and need to have the ability to keep players fresh will be crucial," he added.

"I saw very good signs even in the losses, like against Chelsea at Meadow Park.

"We were at bare bones but still understood what was needed, we had a couple of youngsters playing and they (Chelsea) still struggled to get over the line.

"The signs of stability, understanding my methodology and the enjoyment that brought chipped away all season so it didn't surprise me that when we ended up winning the league."