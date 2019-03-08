Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro pays tribute to departing Dutch duo

PUBLISHED: 07:36 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 13 May 2019

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro has paid tribute to departing Dutch duo, Sari van Veenendaal and Dominique Bloodworth after they played their final game of the club in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal celebrates after Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal of the game during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA ImagesArsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal celebrates after Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal of the game during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images

The club announced on Friday that Bloodworth would be heading to Wolfsburg after making her 100th appearance for Arsenal Women, while van Veenendaal is set to become a free agent after coming to the end of her contract.

Following their farewell match against Manchester City Women, manager Joe Montemurro had nothing but praise for the pair.

"I can't thank the profession that I'm in enough that I get to coach two amazing people of that stature, their professionalism and character are amazing," the he said.

You may also want to watch:

"In football people move on and they're moving onto bigger and better things but the beauty of it is they take a bit of Arsenal with them.

"They epitomise everything this club is about and I'm so proud to have been part of their development."

Both players joined Arsenal in 2015 and have played roles in the club's progress since then.

They have helped win two Continental Cup finals in 2015 and 2018, the 2016 Women's FA Cup and the 2018/19 FA Women's Super League.

They will continue their connection with Arsenal Women into this year's World Cup, where they will join Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk in the Dutch national team.

Most Read

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teens armed with machetes and metal chairs involved in huge brawl in Archway street

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teens armed with machetes and metal chairs involved in huge brawl in Archway street

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro pays tribute to departing Dutch duo

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

You do the maths: Drayton Park Primary one of 12 schools in London to receive charity tuition

Bernard and Sarah Manson.

Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal ‘progressing’ according to boss Unai Emery despite top four frustration

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal – Player ratings as Aubameyang stars

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists