Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro pays tribute to departing Dutch duo

Arsenal's Dominique Bloodworth brings the ball across the park during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro has paid tribute to departing Dutch duo, Sari van Veenendaal and Dominique Bloodworth after they played their final game of the club in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal celebrates after Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal of the game during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal celebrates after Louise Quinn scores her side's second goal of the game during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images

The club announced on Friday that Bloodworth would be heading to Wolfsburg after making her 100th appearance for Arsenal Women, while van Veenendaal is set to become a free agent after coming to the end of her contract.

Following their farewell match against Manchester City Women, manager Joe Montemurro had nothing but praise for the pair.

"I can't thank the profession that I'm in enough that I get to coach two amazing people of that stature, their professionalism and character are amazing," the he said.

"In football people move on and they're moving onto bigger and better things but the beauty of it is they take a bit of Arsenal with them.

"They epitomise everything this club is about and I'm so proud to have been part of their development."

Both players joined Arsenal in 2015 and have played roles in the club's progress since then.

They have helped win two Continental Cup finals in 2015 and 2018, the 2016 Women's FA Cup and the 2018/19 FA Women's Super League.

They will continue their connection with Arsenal Women into this year's World Cup, where they will join Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk in the Dutch national team.