Arsenal Women's boss Montemurro: 'Hopefully we've given the appetite to new fans'

PUBLISHED: 13:47 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 18 November 2019

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro is hopeful that his side have given some of the 3,000 travelling fans who watched the Gunners beat Tottenham in the north London derby 'the appetite' to come and see them again.

38,262 supporters - and FA Women's Super League record - watched the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, but it was the red half of north London who left happy as goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema secured a 2-0 win.

Montemurro was keen to thank the travelling support and hopes to see more at Meadow Park for home games in the near future.

"Our fans were brilliant today, it was great to see the faces of the guys that are always at our games," he said.

"They follow us up and down the country and abroad but hopefully we've given the appetite for new fans to come and regularly watch us so it was great to see some new faces too.

"It was great to have that many people here and it's an amazing arena, I hope we've created the benchmark for many more games to be played at places like this in years to come."

