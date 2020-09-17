Arsenal women’s clash with Brighton to air on TV

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s Women’s Super League clash away to Brighton and Hove Albion has been moved forward for 12.30 kick-off on Sunday, October 11.

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button at Crawley Town’s The People’s Pension Stadium.

The Gunners played the Seagulls three times in 2019-20 winning both league fixtures 4-0 but they lost out in the Continetal Cup 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal beat the Seagulls 4-0 at Meadow Park thanks to goals from Kim Little, Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and a first goal competitive goal for Jordan Nobbs after returning from a long injury lay off with an ACL injury.

The Gunners also claimed a comprehensive victory in the away game also by four goals to nil after goals from van de Donk, Jill Roord, Nobbs and Beth Mead as Leah Williamson picked up player of the match after claiming two assists.

Arsenal have never lost to Hope Powell’s side in the Women’s Super League but Brighton held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw away from home on Sunday so Joe Montemurro’s side will expect a tough match.

The Gunners next match with Tottenham Hotspur Women will also be broadcast on TV with a 5.15 kick off on BBC Two.