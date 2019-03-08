new

Arsenal Women's Danielle van de Donk eyes more titles after lifting WSL trophy

Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women's midfielder Danielle van de Donk has the 'taste for more' success with the club after winning a league title for the first time in her career.

Arsenal goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal (left), Danielle Van de Donk, Dominique Bloodworth, and Vivianne Miedema (right) celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images Arsenal goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal (left), Danielle Van de Donk, Dominique Bloodworth, and Vivianne Miedema (right) celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

The 27-year-old midfielder is no stranger to success, winning the 2016 Women's FA Cup and 2018 Continental Cup with Arsenal as well as the 2017 Women's European Championship with the Netherlands.

After lifting the 2019 FA Women's Super League last Saturday, she spoke about wanting to build on her first league title.

"It felt very good to become a league champion for the first time," said van de Donk.

"When I won the Euros it was overwhelming but I've never had that at club level before so I feel great and I've the taste for more."

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk and Brighton's Felicity Gibbons battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk and Brighton's Felicity Gibbons battle for possession during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

A midfielder that combines grit and skill, the Dutch internation was key to Arsenal's incredible season, contributing 13 goals and six assists in all competitions.

That tally stands as her best scoring season since moving to the Gunners in 2015 and is somewhat down to the freedom given to her and other midfielders by manager Joe Montemurro.

Kim Little also scored 11 goals across all competitions and Jordan Nobbs notching nine despite both picking up a season ending knee injury in November.

Able to fulfil various roles across the pitch, including off the ball as a crucial part of the team's high pressing system, van de Donk expressed how that suits her playing style.

"Sometimes, I'm more of a winger but I also go inside a play as a second number 10 which is different but in midfield, I like to run a lot which sounds weird," she joked.

"That helps me and create space for my teammates to get into the game too.

"Scoring is also something I'll definitely try to keep up in the future.

"But I also don't mind whether I score or get an assist, I just want to be a valuable member of the team and whichever way I can be that, I don't mind."

Van de Donk will head to France for this summer's Women's World Cup with a Dutch squad that is expected to do well because of their Euro 2017 triumph.

She doubts that victory will have much effect on what happens this summer, but does believe the Dutch-Arsenal connection between herself, Vivianne Miedema, new siging Jill Roord and the recently departed Dominique Bloodworth & Sari van Veenendaal can help.

"I'm not sure if it will be a boost going into the World Cup because it's such a different tournament," she added.

"It's going to be a hard tournament, you only get one chance in each game you play and you'll need to take it, hopefully we can do that and go far.

"I think us all playing for Arsenal does help when we meet up for international duty.

"Dom is more of a central defender so her role is a bit different than when she's at Arsenal but we link up well together and it's the same with Viv because we spend so much time together."