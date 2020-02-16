Search

Arsenal Women's FA Cup tie postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:37 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 16 February 2020

Joshua Bunting

General view of the corner flag ahead of Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Lewes has been postponed due to the weather conditions.

It's the second consecutive weekend that a game at Meadow Park has had to called off due to the effects of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis.

An Arsenal statement read: "This decision has been taken due to crowd safety issues relating to the current weather conditions and Sunday's forecast.

"The safety of all supporters at Meadow Park is of paramount importance, while we have also taken consideration of the impact of weather conditions on the journey Lewes supporters will be making."

The game will now be played on Sunday February 23 at 1pm at Meadow Park and all tickets will remain valid, while Arsenal's home Women's Super League match against Reading, which had originally been scheduled for that day, will be moved to another date.

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on Monday evening at 8.45pm and be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

