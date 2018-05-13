Arsenal Women see matches moved for TV

Two of Arsenal Women's fixtures have been changed for TV.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Both games will be shown live on the BBC Red Button, BBC Iplayer and FA player.

Their FA Cup clash with north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur has been moved from a 2pm kick-off to 12.30pm on Sunday, March 15.

The two teams have already faced each other once in the Barclays FA Women's Super League in November last year, with the reigning champions beating newly-promoted Spurs 2-0 thanks to Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema strikes.

The Gunners beat Lewes 2-0 in the previous round to reach the last eight of the competition, while Spurs also beat second-tier opponents in form of Coventry United 5-0, with Rianna Dean netting a hat-trick.

The home league fixture between the sides at Meadow Park last month was postponed due to Storm Ciara and has subsequently been rearranged for Wednesday May 13.

The Super League game at West Ham United has also been changed to a 12pm kick-off on Sunday March 29.

Arsenal have met West Ham twice this season, winning on both occasions.

They came out on top in the opening game of the season 2-1 thanks to goals from Beth Mead and Jill Roord.

And they also met in the FA Cup in January, winning 2-0 as Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti, with her first goal for the club, netted at Rush Green.