Arsenal Women's Mead: 'We have to keep putting pressure on Man City and Chelsea'

Beth Mead of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women's Beth Mead knows that the Gunners must keep winning to put pressure on FA Women's Super League title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea after Sunday's 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over a well-drilled Liverpool at Meadow Park, and Mead believes it was and important victory.

"These types of games are very important games because these teams can be hard to play against," she said.

"Liverpool set up quite defensively today and we had to break them down.

"We probably could have scored more goals today, myself included, but these are the types of games that can decide leagues and we need to keep putting pressure on the likes of Man City and Chelsea at the top."

The Gunners found Liverpool hard to break down at Meadow Park, and although the Reds posed little attacking threat, Mead was pleased to see Arsenal stay professional.

"Being defensive is just another game plan and if teams stay in games long enough and frustrate they can hit on the counter attack so we have to stay professional and disciplined in the way we defend and set up," she said.

"We knew that Liverpool don't concede many goals so to even win by one goal and the three points today is very important.

"We have a belief throughout the team that anyone on the pitch can make something happen and score at any moment.

"We were one-nil up and in control so we didn't need to apply anymore pressure on ourselves, we just needed to keep playing football.

"I'll admit our first half performance was better than our second but that sometimes happens in football but we still came out with a win."